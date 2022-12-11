Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 10,700 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

