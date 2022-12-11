Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,197 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

