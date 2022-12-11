Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 143,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $896.48 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $898.66 and a 200-day moving average of $845.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

