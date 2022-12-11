Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,228 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

