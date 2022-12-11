Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 250 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,131,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

