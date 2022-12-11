Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

