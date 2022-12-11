Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 887 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Celanese by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 26.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

