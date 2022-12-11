Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

