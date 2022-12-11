Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.