Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insider Activity at Mercury Systems
In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
