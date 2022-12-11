Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, December 12th.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

MESA stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mesa Air Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

