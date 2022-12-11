MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

