MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
