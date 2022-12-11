MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

CIF stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

