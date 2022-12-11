MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 30th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
CIF stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
