MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.