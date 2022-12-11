MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
MMT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
