Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.
MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCHP opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
