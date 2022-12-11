Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

