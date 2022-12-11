MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.11 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

