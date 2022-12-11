MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,187 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

