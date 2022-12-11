MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,703 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.