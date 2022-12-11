MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

