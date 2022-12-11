MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

