MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.92. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

