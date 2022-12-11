MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,272,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
