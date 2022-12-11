MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

