MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 82,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.95 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

