MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,915,000 after buying an additional 44,880 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

