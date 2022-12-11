MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 101,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 257,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

