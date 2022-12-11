MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MBB opened at $94.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.