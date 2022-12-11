MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

