MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 2.3 %

Barclays stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.