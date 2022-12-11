MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.41.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

