MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

