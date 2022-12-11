MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

