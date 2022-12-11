MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

