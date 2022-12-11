MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.43 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

