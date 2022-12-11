MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

