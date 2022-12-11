MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

