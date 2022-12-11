MiL.k Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $67.35 million and $1.47 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,682,514 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

