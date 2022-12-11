Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 364 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,915.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $486,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $340,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

