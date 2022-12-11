Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

