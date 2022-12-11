Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

