Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

