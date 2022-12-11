Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

