Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

