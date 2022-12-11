Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 150 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

