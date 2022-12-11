Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 682 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

