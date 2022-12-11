Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

