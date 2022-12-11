Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 16.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average is $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

