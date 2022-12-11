Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 400 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,071 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,843,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 478,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 140.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

