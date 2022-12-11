Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Takes $129,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

